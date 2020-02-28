Heavyweight King Tyson Fury finally makes it into the Pound for Pound lists

Following his recent resounding one sided seventh round technical knockout victory over Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder, new WBC and reigning lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury of the UK finally breaks into the latest pound for pound lists of three major ranking organizations.

Fury erased lingering doubts about his first drawn bout with Wilder who was feared for his reputation as a knockout artist by thoroughly dominating from the opening bell utilizing to the hilt his size advantage and rediscovered power punching to clobber and bloody the American to force Wilder corner to throw in the towel in the seventh round.

In its latest issued pound for pound ranking, the highly respected Transnational Boxing Ratings Board or TBRB listed Fury at number six, just a notch below the top five made up of Canelo Alvarez, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Terrence Crawford, Naoya Inoue and Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury tops Gennady Golovkin, Errol Spence, Francisco Estrada and Manny Pacquiao who remains at number tenth and last in the latest TBRB top ten pound for pound listing.

Fury’s highest pound for pound ranking was given by the World Boxing Network or WBN, an online ratings body which rated him at third just behind Alvarez and Lomachenko and ahead of Inoue, Spence, Pacquiao, Golovkin, Crawford, Usyk and Estrada.

In both rankings, American welterweight boxer Mikey Garcia who had been consistently rated previously is not listed. Garcia lost his last fight versus Errol Spence and will be coming back in a bout versus Jessie Vargas this weekend.

Meanwhile, Boxrec.com had Fury at number nine in its latest pound for pound ranking just ahead of Pacquiao but below Alvarez, Crawford, Golovkin, Spence, Lomachenko, Miguel Berchelt, Callum Smith and Anthony Joshua. Curiously, Inoue is absent in the Boxrec top ten pound for pound list.

It should be noted that Boxrec uses a different set of criteria and mathematical algorithm in determining divisional as well as pound for pound rankings. It likewise also put premium consideration on length of activity and track record.

Pacquiao’s WBN ranking at sixth is also his highest among the pound for pound ratings bodies that also included the Ring Magazine, ESPN, the Boxing Writers Association of America which has yet to release their updated latest rankings.

WBN p4p Rankings

1. Canelo Alvarez, Mexico

2. Vasiliy Lomachenko, Ukraine

3. TYSON FURY UK

4. Naoya Inoue, Japan

5. Errol Spence, USA

6. MANNY PACQUIAO, Philippines

7. Gennady Golovkin, Kazakhstan

8. Terrence Crawford, USA

9. Oleksander Uyk, Ukraine

10. Juan Francisco Estrada, Mexico

TBRB P4P Rankings

1. Canelo Alvarez, Mexico

2. Naoya Inoue, Mexico

3. Vasiliy Lomachenko, Ukraine

4. Terrence Crawford, USA

5. Oleksandr Usyk, Ukraine

6. TYSON FURY, UK

7. Gennady Golovkin, Kazakhstan

8. Juan Francisco Estrada, Mexico

9. Errol Spence, USA

10. Manny Pacquiao, Philippines

Boxrec.com P4P Rankings

1. Canelo Alvarez, Mexico

2. Terrence Crawford, USA

3. Gennady Golovkin, Kazakhstan

4. Errol Spence, USA

5. Vasiliy Lomachenko, Ukraine

6. Miguel Berchelt, Mexico

7. Callum Smith, UK

8. Anthony Joshua, UK

9. TYSON FURY, UK

10. Manny Pacquiao, Philippines.

