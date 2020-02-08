Watch Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar Live Stream on Showtime

Featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. will put his WBC title on the line when he takes on hard hitting unbeaten Mongolian contender Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday, February 8th, live on SHOWTIME.

The co-main event features former world champions Guillermo Rigondeaux and Liborio Solis fighting for the vacant WBA Bantamweight world championship.

The opening bout is a WBA super featherweight title eliminator between Jaime Arboleda and Jayson Velez.

Gary Russell Jr. (30-1, 18 KOs) is considered one of the fastest boxers in the sport. The slick and explosive southpaw from Washington, D.C., has held the WBC featherweight title since 2015 and is willing and ready to fight the best guys the division has to offer.

Russell Jr. has been calling out the top dogs from 126 to 130 pounds, his only career defeat came against Vasyl Lomachenko and he was never given the opportunity to avenge it.

Moving forward all Russell Jr. can do is keep defending his title since most of the top guys like Leo Santa Cruz and Gervonta “Tank” Davis act like he doesn’t exist.

Tonight Russell Jr. will be in a very dangerous fight against a man with an undefeated record and power in both hands.

Tugstsogt Nyambayar (11-0, 9 KOs) is known in the west as “King Tug” and he is 2012 Olympic silver medalist who represented Mongolia and almost won the gold medal but losing to Cuban boxer Robeisy Ramirez.

King Tug is ranked as the sixth best featherweight in the world by The Ring magazine and he is hungry and motivated to pull off the upset against Russell Jr. to become a world boxing champion.

PBC on Showtime Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (WBC featherweight title)

Bantamweight Championship – Guillermo Rigondeaux vs Liborio Solis (WBA bantamweight title)

Super Featherweight – Jaime Arboleda vs Jayson Velez

Watch the fights live on Showtime and live streamed on the Showtime App at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

