Bob Arum: Pacquiao is an old man, he doesn’t want to fight Crawford

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum has taken his Top Rank promotional company to highest heights in boxing. He first started promoting in the 1960s and is still going strong in the year 2020.

Arum has promoted the top fighters every decade he has been in the business of boxing, from the great Muhammad Ali, Roberto Duran, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather Jr. to Manny Pacquiao.

The Top Rank head honcho currently has the one and two widely regarded best pound for pound fighters in boxing, Vasyl Lomachenko and Terence Crawford.

Lomachenko campaigns at lightweight and is the WBC, WBA, WBO and lineal champion of the division and Crawford is the undefeated WBO welterweight champion.

Depending on which boxing aficionado you ask some will say Lomachenko is the pound for pound king while others say Crawford is.

Arum who also promoted Manny Pacquiao during his pound for pound reign, told Fight Hub TV that fans need to leave his former fighter alone because he is an old man and shouldn’t be put in there with Terence Crawford.

“Pacquiao don’t want to fight,” Arum told Fight Hub TV on a possible Crawford vs. Pacquiao match up. “Leave Pacquiao alone he’s an old man. He doesn’t wanna fight Crawford. He didn’t want to fight him when I was promoting him. There is no disgrace in Pacquiao not wanting to fight Crawford. Pacquiao is not competitive with Crawford. He is a great fighter still but he is not competitive.”

Pacquiao left Arum in 2017 after losing his WBO welterweight title in a controversial decision to Australian Jeff Horn.

Arum has been giving somewhat backhanded compliments toward Pacquiao, the man he once considered “like a son” to him since he left Top Rank.

Previous interviews Arum either said he worries about Pacquiao’s health and said he shouldn’t be fighting in his 40s, or that Pacquiao didn’t want to fight Terence Crawford while he was with Top Rank because he knew he couldn’t compete with the young American champion.

