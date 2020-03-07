Watch UFC 248: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero Fight Live Stream on ESPN PPV

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 7 and will be shown live on ESPN Pay-Per-View.

The card will be headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero for the UFC middleweight title and the co-main event Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women’s strawweight title.

Undefeated Nigerian born New Zealander Israel Adesanya goes by the name “The Last Stylebender” because of his unorthodox and flashy striking ability.

He became the interim UFC middleweight champion by beating Kevin Gastelum at UFC 236, he then became the official champion after knocking out the champion Robert Whitaker at UFC 243 on October 9, 2019.

In his first defense of the title, Adesanya called out and challenged the dangerous Cuban wrestler Yoel Romero.

Romero who at 42, is one of the most explosive fighters in the UFC and has given everyone he fought a tough fight.

UFC President Dana White said fighting Yoel is like fighting a slab of concrete and all his opponents are never the same after stepping into the cage with him.

Romero is 2000 Olympic silver medalist in wrestling, but is known more for his knockout power in MMA.

This will be a chance for the veteran fighter to finally claim the gold belt that evaded him for so long.

The co-main event is just as anticipated as the main event. UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili of China will defend her title against the former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in what could be one of the most action packed fights of the night.

Main PPV Card

Middleweight Championship – Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Women’s Strawweight Championship – Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Lightweight – Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Welterweight – Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Welterweight – Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Preliminary Undercard on ESPN

Bantamweight – Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Alberto Quinonez

Lightweight – Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard

Middleweight – Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov

Middleweight – Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

Early Prelims on ESPN+

Catchweight (117.5 lbs) – Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

Featherweight – Giga Chikadze vs. Jamall Emmers

Bantamweight – Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

