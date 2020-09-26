Watch John Riel Casimero vs. Duke Micah Fight Live Stream

WBO Bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero will put his belt on the line against undefeated Ghanaian challenger Duke Micah on the undercard to the Charlo brothers Showtime Live Stream Pay-Per-View double-header.

Casimero vs. Micah will be the opening bout of the PPV main card and it will surely be a great way to kick off the first boxing PPV for Showtime since Covid-19 hit.

Casimero, 31, is promoted by Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions and he one of the most exciting fighters to come out of the Philippines.

The Filipino champion draws inspiration for the great Manny Pacquiao and goes into every fight with the intention of making his country proud.

This will be the first title defense for Casimero since stopping Zolani Tete on November 30, 2019 in England.

Micah, 29, is an undefeated challenger who represented Ghana in the 2012 London Olympic games. He is a southpaw he uses his movement and counters to win but also has the knockout power with 19 of his 24 wins coming by way of stoppage.

This will be the first time Micah has fought on USA soil, he has fought the majority of his professional bouts in Ghana his native country.

This is the biggest step up in competition and the very first title fight for Micah, he is looking to pull of the upset and become the new WBO world champion on Saturday night to add himself to growing list of boxing champions from Ghana.

Casimero vs. Micah is a can’t miss opening bout because both of these lower weight fighters pack a big punch and will throw a lot of leather to make the fight all out action.

The fight takes place at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME Live Stream PPV (sho.com/sports/fights).

