Alex Saucedo: Pacquiao has been caught with right hands, and Mikey has a great one

Action packed Mexican-American fighter Alex “El Cholo” Saucedo is preparing for his upcoming October 17th fight against top undefeated light welterweight prospect Arnold Barboza Jr. on the undercard of Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez on ESPN.

Saucedo, 26, last fought on June 30, 2020 in the Bubble during the Coronavirus outbreak, he defeated Sonny Fredrickson by unanimous decision and is ready to step it up against a very tough prospect in Barboza Jr. of Long Beach, California.

Saucedo has only one loss in his career and it happened in his first title shot against then WBO light welterweight champion Maurice Hooker. Saucedo was stopped by TKO in the 7th round in front of a packed hometown crowd in Oklahoma all cheering for him to win.

He feels it was a minor setback and learning experience in his young career and he will continue to deliver action packed fights in the future.

In an interview with Fight Hype, Saucedo was asked about the rumored Manny Pacquiao vs. Mikey Garcia bout and he answered with uncertainty on who would win between the two because of how evenly matched and great both fighters are.

“That’s a great fight. I think that’s a great fight for both guys (Pacquiao and Garcia),” Saucedo told Fight Hype. “We seen Pacquiao get caught with a lot of right hands and Mikey has a great, great right hand. It’s just an exciting fight for the boxing fans. I can’t tell you a winner because it’s just such an exciting fight. Both guys have shown a lot, Garcia has the great right hand, Pacquiao has been caught with some right hands but it’s still Manny Pacquiao, he is Manny Pacquiao.”

Pacquiao was rumored to be fighting Irish UFC star Conor McGregor in the Middle East but those rumors were quickly squashed by UFC President Dana White who suggested McGregor was just seeking attention.

Mikey Garcia who has long been rumored to be the next opponent of Pacquiao insisted that he was going to fight the Filipino ring legend next and McGregor would have to wait his turn.

As of now, nobody knows who Pacquiao will fight next but the WBA could strip him of his welterweight title unless he fights one of the top mandatory challengers soon.

