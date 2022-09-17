Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 Free Fight Live Stream Prelims Video

On Saturday night, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin are ready to settle the score in a trilogy between two bitter rivals.

Canelo and Golovkin have bad blood stemming from what Golovkin claims is dishonesty and cheating. The power puncher from Kazakhstan felt he was robbed of a victory in both fights. The first time they met it was ruled a draw, the second fight Golovkin felt he won the decision but it was given to Canelo.

Golovkin was left with disgust because prior to their rematch Canelo tested positive twice for banned Performance Enhancing Drugs and was even rewarded with a decision after he was caught cheating.

Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Golovkin has his chance at redemption and at the age of 40 he also has to show the world he is not washed up by putting on one of the most dominant performances of his career in order to avoid a robbery again.

Canelo didn’t have to rematch Golovkin but he felt annoyed by the cries of robbery and cheater and wants this fight to shut up his rival so he can no longer complain that the fight was fixed and he has made it known he is going for the knockout.

Before the main DAZN Pay-Per-View, fight fans can watch the FREE live stream preliminary undercard presented by Matchroom Boxing. There will be four fights with undefeated prospects and it will be a can’t miss countdown show filled with fights and breakdown of the Canelo vs. GGG 3 card.

Canelo vs GGG 3 Preliminary Fight Card

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) – Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza

Super Lightweight (140 lbs) – Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina

Super Flyweight (115 lbs) – Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley

The Free Live stream preliminary countdown show airs on Saturday, September 17 at 4:45 PM ET / 1:45 PM PT on DAZN’s Official YouTube Page.

CANELO ALVAREZ VS. GENNADIY 'GGG' GOLOVKIN 3 DAZN BOXING SHOW: LIVE STREAM PRELIMS



Upload by DAZN Boxing

