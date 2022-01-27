Sergio Martinez vs Macaulay McGowan Fight Live Stream on ESPN

Former middleweight champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez returns to action on Thursday night in Spain and he will take on British boxer Macaulay McGowan.

The event will be shown live on TV and live stream on Star+ and ESPN Knockout in Spain, it will included some undercard bouts before the main event.

Martinez, 46, retired from the boxing ring in 2014 after losing his WBC middleweight title to Puerto Rican Miguel Cotto.

After being away from the ring for 7 years, he decided to comeback in 2020 and felt he can compete with the younger champions in the middleweight division if he slowly climbs the ranks and gets adjusted to the fight game again.

Since his return he is on a 3 fight win streak with two stoppages and one decision. All of his comeback fights have been in Spain and tonight will be his fourth bout in the country and he will face a ready and willing underdog in Macaulay McGowan.

McGowan, has fought the majority of his boxing career in the UK and this will be his first fight on foreign soil. He jumped on the opportunity to face a legend and future hall of famer in Martinez and feels he will have a Rocky Balboa moment as an underdog and pull off the upset.

If Martinez wins he wants to continue on his path to landing a world title opportunity against any of the champions at 160-pounds.

He would even be willing to face Mexican superstar and pound for pound king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez if the fight presented itself and he were able to become the number one contender.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Sergio Martinez vs Macaulay McGowan

Featherweight – Bernard Angelo Torres vs Mauro Alex Hasan Perouene

Lightweight – Andrii Boryshpolets vs Jose Aguilar

Flyweight – Brandon Moreno vs Alejandro Torres

Super Lightweight – Elianel Guerrero vs Hermin Isava

Venue: Wiznik Center, Madrid, Spain

Date and Time: Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET

TV/Live Stream: ESPN Knockout and Star + in Spain

