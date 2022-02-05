Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams Fight Live Stream Online on Feb. 5

Chris Eubank Jr. will take on Liam Williams on Saturday night at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales and the co-main event will be a Women’s middleweight championship, Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin. The fight is promoted by BOXXER and will be live streamed by FITE TV PPV in the USA and Sky Sports in the UK.

Eubank Jr (31-2, 23 KOs) won’t be counted out and at 32 years old he still has the goal of winning a world championship belt.

The son of British boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr. is trained by the American legend Roy Jones Jr. and he feels this connection has helped rejuvenate his boxing career and will be the key to help him win a world title.

Eubank Jr said Roy Jones Jr offers him great boxing advice and he will use all the tactics they learned in camp to win the fight.

In his only championship fight he fell short and lost by unanimous decision to then WBO super middleweight champion George Groves. He has been on 5-fight win streak since the loss and has dropped down to the middleweight division because he feels better and stronger at the 160-pound weight class.

Welsh fighter Williams (23-3-1, 18 KOs) is ready to retire Eubank Jr and will be extra motivated to win in front of a roaring hometown crowd in Wales.

The 29-year-old Williams is confident heading into the fight and traded pre-fight attacks on Eubank Jr. telling him he is the better boxer and that Eubank Jr is nervous and not sure he will win because he demanded a rematch clause in their contract.

The co-main event is Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin, a battle between two undefeated middleweights for the WBA, WBC and IBF women’s middleweight championship of the world.

Shields the confident fighter from Flint, Michigan wants to add another title defense to her resume and doesn’t feel Kozin is a threat to her because she is already looking past her to a bigger fight with WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall.

Kozin who comes from Slovenia feels Shields is making a big mistaken and taking her lightly, she plans on shocking the American champion and winning the titles to bring home to Slovenia.

BOXXER Fight Card

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin

Chris Jenkins vs. Julius Indongo

Harlem Eubank vs. Viorel Simion

Rhys Edwards vs. Ruslan Berhcuk

Samuel Antwi vs. Conah Walker

Caroline Dubois vs. Vaida Masiokaite

Steve Robinson vs. Shane Gill

The event takes place on February 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET/PT on FITE.TV and in the UK on Spy Sports.

