Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder Fight Live Stream on Saturday Night

Former middleweight champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs heads to London, England to take on John “The Gorilla” Ryder in a super middleweight bout that will be live streamed online on DAZN.

Jacobs, 35, had ups and downs in his boxing career, when he was a rising top undefeated fighter and picked to win the vacant WBO middleweight title over Dmitry Pirog, he was knocked out in a shocking upset and quickly written off.

Jacobs proved the doubters wrong and in 2014 he went on to win the WBA middleweight title and defend it several times before losing it on the scales for failing to make weight at the weigh in before his fight with middleweight KO puncher Gennady Golovkin in 2017.

In his bout with Golovkin, the fight was close and many ringside observers thought it was either a draw or close favor to Jacobs who boxed very well in the fight and kept the puncher at bay.

Jacobs gave a good account for himself and avoided being knocked out by the hard hitting Golovkin.

In 2018 he would recapture championship gold at middleweight and claim the vacant IBF title against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

After winning the IBF belt he would land a big money showdown and unification bout with Mexican star Canelo Alvarez.

Jacobs held his own against Alvarez but would lose unanimous decision in the unification bout.

Now the Brooklyn native is stepping up to the middleweight division and is ready to chase gold there hoping to land a big fight rematch with Canelo Alvarez or a rematch with Golovkin.

The man who looks to upset those plans is British boxer John Ryder.

Ryder is the heavy underdog going into his fight with Jacobs, he is undersized at 5 foot 9 inches tall and will be going in the ring with 5 losses to his name all his losses when he stepped up in competition to the likes of Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Rocky Fielding.

This will be a huge upset if Ryder could somehow win tonight and would be a Cinderella man moment for the veteran.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder

Heavyweight – Johnny Fisher vs. Gabriel Enguema

Middleweight – Felix Cash vs. Magomed Madiev

Women’s Bantamweight – Ellie Scotney vs. Jorgelina Guanini

Super Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. Javier Francisco Maciel

Featherweight – Hopey Price vs. Ricardo Roman

Super Welterweight – Cyrus Pattinson vs. Evgenii Vazem

Welterweight – Shiloh DeFreitas vs. Alexey Tukhtarov

Jacobs vs. Ryder starts at 7:00 pm GMT in the UK, 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT in the US on Saturday, February 12, 2022 on DAZN (www.dazn.com).

