Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan headlines “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” on Feb. 12th

“St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” changes New headliner is undefeated prospect Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan Feb. 12th in Dedham, MA

BOSTON (February 3, 2022) – Undefeated super welterweight prospect Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan (9-0, 9 KOs) has been elevated to the headliner on “St. Valentine’s Day’s Massacre” card, presented by Vertex Promotions, February 12th at Moseley’s On The Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts.

The cancellation of the original main event between Adrian Sosa and Zack Kuhn resulted in a few changes. Kuhn (10-10-1, 5 KOs) is now fighting another undefeated prospect, James “The Slim Reaper” Perella (8-0, 6 KOs), in an 8-round Special Welterweight Attraction.

The 21-year-old southpaw Hogan, fighting out of Weymouth (MA), has knocked out each of his 9 professional opponents to date. The popular fighter was a celebrated amateur boxer, highlighted by his gold-medal performance at the 2019 New England Golden Gloves Championships.

“It’s Tank Time” once again, but this fight Hogan will be making his debut as a headliner, in addition to fighting in his first scheduled 8-rounder.

The 6-round fight between Dorchester (MA) lightweight Jonathan Depina (6-1, 4 KOs) and Jonathan “El Guapo” Hernan Godoy (5-12) has moved up to the co-featured event.

Perella’s (8-0, 5 KOs), of Mansfield (MA), was supposed to fight Mexican challenger Danny “Venado” Flores (15-26-1, 8 KOs), but he was injured during training, and he has been replaced by Kuhn. “The Slim Reaper” is a 4-time USA New England Championships and 4-time New England Golden Gloves Champion.

Irish light heavyweight Tommy “The Kid” O’Toole” (2-0, 2 KOs), of Galway, is matched against Greg Hackett (3-20-1) in a 4-rounder. O’Toole was the 2019 Irish Elite Championship gold medalist, who a powerful southpaw returning to the Boston area for his third pro fight.

Five 6-round bouts are on tap: South Boston super welterweight Joe Farina (7-1, 4 KOs) vs. Rynell Griffin (8-49-2, 2 KOs), Houston super lightweight Miranda “El Alacrana” Reyes (5-0-1, 3 KOs) vs. Jaica Pavilus (1-4-1, 1 KO), undefeated Philly welterweight Tahmir Smalls (6-0, 3 KOs) vs. Leonides Fowlkes (2-7-1), popular Dorchester featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), a 2016 Rocky Marciano Tournament champion, vs. Mike Fowler (7-42, 2 KOs), and super lightweight Marcus Davidson (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Rakim Johnson (6-15-1, 5 KOs),.

Also fighting on the undercard in four-round bouts is Southbridge (MA) super featherweight Alex Rivera (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Brandon Grimmett (0-5), as well as the Davidson’s older brother from Kansas City (KS), pro-debuting lightweight Marcell, a 2-time Ringside World and 2019 National Golden Gloves Champion, vs. TBA.

Fighters subject to change.

Tickets are on sale for $85.00 and up (ringside), $75.00 (general admission) and $50.00 (standing room). Tickets are available to purchase online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-valentines-day-massacre-21222-tickets-243038654157?aff=ebdssbdestsearch or contact any of the competing fighters to purchase tickets.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm. ET with the first bout scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

