Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal UFC 272 Live Stream on Saturday, March 5

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal on March 5, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, live stream on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.

The main even of UFC 272 pits former friends turned bitter rivals, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal against each other in the Octagon in a bad blood match-up.

Before the two main event fighters were superstars, they were up and coming fighters training out of Miami, Florida and at the famed American Top Team MMA gym.

Covington was a top collegiate wrestler who moved to Florida to become an MMA fighter, and Masvidal was a street fighter who went into MMA to earn a living.

The two quickly became close friends and training partners, with Covington staying at Masvidal’s home sleeping on his couch. They were often seen together and working each others corners and rooting the other on.

Things began to change when Colby Covington was almost cut from the UFC and needed a way to prevent it from happening so he developed a loud and brash bad guy persona, and it brought attention to his name and he eventually became one of the most notorious fighters on the roster.

Masvidal believes Covington lost his way and his ego got the better of him and the two started drifting away, and the turning point according to Masvidal was when Covington stiffed one of their coaches and didn’t pay him, which Masvidal said was unprofessional and dishonorable and then started talking about his family.

UFC 272 Fight Card

Welterweight – Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Catchweight (160 lb) – Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Featherweight – Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Welterweight – Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Heavyweight – Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Date and Time: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: ESPN+ Pay-Per-View (plus.espn.com/ufc/ppv/)

Like this: Like Loading...