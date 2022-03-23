How to Watch Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha Fight Live Stream Online

Undefeated Australian standout Tim Tszyu will take on U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in a 12 round light middleweight bout at the The Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 26.

Tszyu, 27, is the son of legendary hall of fame boxer Kostya Tszyu, and he grew up around boxing all his life and although he fights with a different style, he fights with the same heart and desire.

Tszyu decided to follow his fathers footsteps and wants to prove that he can also become a world champion and be a legend in the sport of boxing like his father.

In order to be an international star and land the mega fights he decided to travel to the United States where so many of the biggest championship fights take place.

He will make his U.S. debut against a very difficult opponent in Terrell Gausha.

Gausha, 34, represented the USA in the 2012 Olympic games, and in his professional career he has only two defeats both by decision to Erislandy Lara and Erickson Lubin, he has never been knocked out and fights out of the Orthodox stance.

On Saturday night, the American will welcome the Aussie and plans on sending him back to Australia in a huge upset.

Tszyu has no plans on losing and will aim to make a statement against the crafty American boxer.

A huge knockout or TKO win over Gausha a very hard opponent who has never been stopped would send notice to the light middleweight division and would prove that the young Tszyu deserves a shot at the world title.

Tszyu vs. Gausha takes place on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

How To Watch:

Fight fans can tune into the broadcast on SHOWTIME premium cable network in the USA, and on the SHOWTIME APP for more info on this fight and upcoming events visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights

In Australia the fight can be viewed on Pay-per-view live stream on Main Event Kayo Sports https://mainevent.kayosports.com.au/

