Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha Free Live Stream Weigh In Video

Undefeated Australian light middleweight contender Tim Tszyu will make his American debut on PBC on SHOWTIME on Saturday night, against US Olympian Terrell Gausha.

The Premier Boxing Champions will live stream the weigh-in for Free on their official YouTube channel.

This will be the biggest step forward for the son of Legendary boxing champion Kostya Tszyu and his boxing career.

Tszyu is chasing his own path and to solidify his name among the champions in Australian history alongside his father and to also become a mega star in the sport of boxing.

He must put on a spectacular performance on Saturday night against a very difficult and crafty opponent in Terrell Gausha. A big statement win will capture the attention of the American boxing fan and also the boxing world in general.

First the fighters for the card must make the agreed upon weight, which will be 154-pounds the light middleweight division. If either fighter fails to make the weight limit, the athletic commission will penalize the fighter and it will be up to the opposing fighter if they would like to continue with the bout or not. Usually if the fighter fails to make weight, the opponent who makes the limit will receive a portion of the opponents purse as an incentive to continue the event.

Tszyu vs Gausha PBC on SHOWTIME fight card

Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha (154 lbs) Light Middleweight

Michel Rivera vs. Joseph Adorno (135 lbs) Lightweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Jose Velasco (140 lbs) Light Welterweight

The weigh-in live stream airs on Friday, March 25, at 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube.

Watch Tim Tszyu and Terrell Gausha 12-round super welterweight showdown on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT live on SHOWTIME Championship Boxing.

