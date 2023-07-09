Watch Jaron Boots Ennis vs. Roiman Villa Fight Live Results on Showtime

The hard hitting Philadelphia boxing sensation Jaron “Boots” Ennis will headline the Showtime boxing card on Saturday night against Colombian contender Roiman Villa, live from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Ennis is widely considered one of the best Welterweight contenders in the game and his time is coming according to the boxing pundits.

The power and boxing ability Ennis has is special, he can box and also punch with the best of them which is why he is one of the more avoided rising stars in the game today.

The goal for Ennis is to put on an impressive performance against Villa and to secure a title opportunity, he wants the winner of the super fight between Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford. If he can’t secure a showdown with the winner he will go after whoever else such as Keith Thurman or Danny Garcia and continue his grind.

Villa is a man who can upset the dreams of Ennis just like he upset Rashidi Ellis last April when he pulled off an impressive upset of the favorite welterweight contender. Villa won a decision and even dropped Ellis twice in the 12th round to secure the points victory on the judges scorecards.

Tonight Villa has another chance to spoil the favorites night if he can beat one of the most promising undefeated fighters in boxing.

Fight Card

Welterweight – Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa

Middleweight – Yoelvis Gomez vs. Marquis Taylor

Lightweight – Edwin De Los Santos vs. Joseph Adorno

Middleweight – Euri Cedeno vs. William Townsel

Heavyweight – Steven Torres vs. James Evans

Super Welterweight – Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. Henry Rivera

Welterweight – Ismail Muhammad vs. Parker Gregory Bruno

Watch Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT, Live Results on SHOWTIME, and live stream on the SHOWTIME APP.

