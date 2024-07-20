Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

YouTube sensation and boxing draw Jake Paul goes head to head with the fearless bare knuckle boxer Mike Perry on July 20 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, live on Pay-Per-View. A Free multiple fight preliminary fight undercard will air on YouTube prior to the main card on DAZN.

Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) was originally to face “Iron” Mike Tyson but the hall of fame boxing legend had a health issue and the doctors advice was for him to pull out of the July bout to recover. Paul and Tyson rescheduled the fight for November. Instead of letting his training go to waste, Paul opted to fight on the July 20 date and chose the devastating brawler “Platinum” Mike Perry as his opponent.

Perry (5-0 BKFC) is undefeated in the world of bare knuckle boxing with 5 wins and no losses. Since leaving the UFC he has become a bigger star and earns six figures and more with every bout. He found a home win the BKFC and has been the face of the organization since he joined it.

Paul vs. Perry is going to be an exciting match set for 10-rounds in the cruiserweight division with both fighters promising a knockout.

Seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) returns to the boxing ring since her eye injury and is ready to see if everything is good to go. She will fight hard hitting Stevie Morgan (14-1, 13 KOs) of Tampa, Florida in a 10-round women’s light welterweight bout.

Main Card (DAZN)

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

Women’s Light Welterweight – Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi

Lightweight – Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman

Cruiserweight – Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs. Uriah Hall

Preliminary Undercard (YouTube)

Women’s Super Middleweight – Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence

Middleweight – Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill

Super Bantamweight – Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez

Light Heavyweight – Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero

Watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry free preliminary undercard live stream on YouTube at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

