UFC 272: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal Fight Live Stream Tonight on ESPN PPV

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the T-Mobile arena for UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal on March 5, live on ESPN Pay-Per-View.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal do not like each other. The two were as close as brothers and later grew apart and became enemies.

It’s a sad situation, but neither want to squash their beef, even after the fight is over. Masvidal said he will not be Covington’s friend anymore and talking about family is where he crosses the line.

For Masvidal its super personal. He took Covington in when he moved to Miami to train at American Top Team and treated him like family only for Covington to develop a persona of a bad guy and let it get to his head by insulting, and disrespecting anyone male or female.

Covington doesn’t care what Masvidal thinks and claims he couldn’t be a friend with someone who doesn’t care about his wife or kids and claims Masvidal is the real heartless guy with a fake persona.

The two popular welterweights will duke it out in the main event of UFC 272 and the fight fans will be in for a treat if both guys really come to bang in the center of the cage.

Main PPV Card

Welterweight – Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Catchweight (160 lb) – Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Featherweight – Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Welterweight – Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Heavyweight – Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Prelims on ESPN

Lightweight – Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Women’s Strawweight – Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Light Heavyweight – Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Women’s Flyweight – Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Early Preliminary Undercard on ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass Live Stream

Featherweight – Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Flyweight – Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Lightweight – Devonte Smith vs. Ľudovít Klein

Light Heavyweight – Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10/7 PM ET/PT. The event will be available on Pay-Per-View and can be live streamed on plus.espn.com/ufc/ppv/

Like this: Like Loading...