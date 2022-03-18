Watch Thor Bjornsson vs Eddie Hall Heavyweight Fight Live Stream Free Online

The most anticipated heavyweight boxing spectacle between two former worlds strongest man champions Hafthor “The Mountain” Bjornsson and Eddie “The Beast” Hall will take place on March 19 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

The event will also be live streamed online for FREE on Segi TV.

Thor Bjornsson has been taking the sport of boxing series in the last three years and eats, sleeps and trains boxing as a lifestyle.

The giant Icelander won the worlds strongest man title in 2018 after losing to Eddie Hall in 2017.

The British Beast Eddie Hall won the title of worlds strongest man in 2017 and felt Thor slighted him after the win and was a sore loser during the competition.

The two strongmen remained bitter rivals and would bad mouth each other in various interviews.

Hall believes Thor is nothing but a bully and he will make him pay for all the trash talk and fraudulent lifting world records he claims.

Thor who also appeared on the Game of Thrones TV series as The Mountain, is one of the most popular strongmen in the world and being on the hit HBO show helped catapult him to star status.

He fell in love with boxing and lost loads of weight while training and already has 3 fights to his name. He will head into the boxing ring with more experience, but Hall who is making his pro boxing debut feels his power will end Thor once he lands flush on his chin.

This will be a heavyweight battle between two titans in what is billed as “The Heaviest Boxing Match in History” with both opponents weight in over 300 lbs.

Thor vs. Hall takes place on Saturday, March 19, 2022, Live Stream broadcast on Segi TV for FREE at 8:30 PM in the UK and 1:30 PM PT in the USA.

https://www.segi.tv/thorvseddie

