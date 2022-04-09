How to Watch Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns UFC 273 Live Stream Tonight

The most feared UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev returns to the Octagon to take on Gilbert Burns in a welterweight showdown on the UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie fight card at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on April 9th.

Chimaev, 27, is one of the most enigmatic young up and coming fighters in the UFC. He is 10 and 0 with all wins by stoppage either submission or knockout.

The brash fighter who isn’t afraid to present a scary persona in interviews is quickly becoming one of the most spoke about fighters in all of MMA. His willingness to fight any one from welterweight to middleweight is what UFC President most admires, and that he is willing to face the best back to back without a long layoff.

Tonight Khamzat will take on his biggest step up in former title contender Gilbert Burns.

Burns, 35, is a former lightweight fighter who moved up to welterweight and had a long winning streak against top fighters like Tyron Woodley, and Demian Maia, he secured a title shot against former teammate Kamaru Usman and would lose by TKO to the champion.

After the Usman loss, he beat Stephen “Wonder Boy” Thompson by decision and is one of the only fighters willing to take on the feared Khamzat Chimaev. For Burns he doesn’t see the hype and feels the Swedish fighter hasn’t been tested with a fighter of his caliber yet and he will try to put an end to the hype train.

UFC 273 Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Bantamweight Championship – Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Welterweight – Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Women’s Strawweight – Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Lightweight – Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

How To Watch UFC 273:

In order to watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie, tune in on April 9, 2022 at at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT you must order the fight through ESPN+ (https://plus.espn.com/ufc/ppv)

