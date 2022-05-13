How To Watch TrillerVerz 5: Cypress Hill vs Onyx Live Stream Online May 14

Triller Fight Club returns on May 14th with TrillerVerz 5 ‘Lineage of Greatness’ featuring a boxing event headlined by Sergey Kovalev vs Tervel Pulev and a musical battle between Cypress Hill and Onyx.

The sports and entertainment event will take place at The Forum in Inglewood, California and will be live streamed on various platforms.

In hip hop Cypress Hill and Onyx are two of the legendary acts of the 1990s and the two rap groups were rivals in their prime and in their later years they agreed to battle it out in a concert slash battle for fans to see who can get the crowd more amped.

Cypress Hill will have the hometown advantage because they grew up just outside Los Angeles in Southgate, California and believe they were the bigger stars with more hits such as “Insane in Brain, “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That”, “Dr. Greenthumb”, and “Rock Superstar.”

Onyx comes from the Eastcoast in Queens, New York they were known for their aggressive style of rap and introducing slam dancing to hip hop with the hit song “Slam.” Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz accepted the challenge because in their mind they are the better performers and will get the crowd jumping.

On the boxing portion former junior middleweight champion Fernando Vargas will have all three of his sons Fernando Jr., Emiliano, and Amado on the card, and hall of famer and former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield’s son Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield will be on the card as well.

HOW TO WATCH TrillerVerz 5: Cypress Hill vs. Onyx Live Online

The TrillerVerz 5 Boxing/Music event takes place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Fans can watch the event live online via FITE and all FITE mobile: https://www.fite.tv/watch/trillerverz-v/2pb08/ and Smart TV, IPTV, game controller, and OTT apps as well as the event website TrillerFightClub.com

