How to Watch Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra Fight Stream Online

Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra for the WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF women’s welterweight titles takes place on Saturday night at the Tech Port Arena, San Antonio, Texas on the undercard of Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisket Sor Rungvisai.

Jessica McCaskill is the current undisputed women’s welterweight champion of the world, she was the first fighter to defeat the former reigning women’s undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Brækhus ending the Norwegian fighters undefeated career and championship reign.

McCaskill feels fresh even at the age of 37, she doesn’t think age is a factor at all since she carries herself professional and is dedicated to the sweet science.

She will take on Mexican challenger Alma “The Conqueror” Ibarra and will try to continue her reign as undisputed.

Ibarra, 34, has never fought for a world title, and in her first championship bout she will have the opportunity to make history fighting for all four major sanctioning bodies and the undisputed crown.

The event airs on June 25, 2022 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT and will be live streamed on DAZN.com.

McCaskill vs. Ibarra will be the first of three world title bouts on the broadcast. The main event Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisket Sor Rungvisai will be for the WBC super flyweight championship and the co-main event Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs Ronny Rios will be a IBF/WBA super bantamweight championship.

For more information on how to watch tonight’s boxing event visit: www.dazn.com or www.matchroomboxing.com

