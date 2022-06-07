VIDEO: Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire II Full Fight KO Highlight Replay

The man known as “The Monster” made a statement when he knocked out the legendary “Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire in a rematch of their 2019 “Fight of the Year” showdown.

The rematch took place on June 7, 2022 in Japan at the Saitama Super Arena which was the original venue of their first meeting.

Donaire was riding high since his unanimous decision defeat to Inoue he was able to capture the WBC bantamweight title and put himself in line for a unification rematch with Inoue.

In the first fight the two sluggers exchanged blows in a brutal bout that went the distance, Inoue was victorious and had his hand raised.

When they met up for a second time, it seems age caught up to the 39-year-old four-weight division champion, his reflexes were gone and was getting hit with power shots that he normally would move out of the way

Every power shot hurt Donaire and the undefeated Japanese pound for pound fighter put on a spectacular finish with a second round knockout of Donaire.

Inoue now he owns three of the four major sanctioning body titles and has his eyes set on the WBO belt owned by British champion Paul Butler so he can claim the title of undisputed king. As for Donaire it could be time for the great fighter to hang up the gloves and retire.

Watch the replay of the second round knockout on YouTube.

VIDEO: Naoya Inoue Highlight Reel KO of Nonito Donaire In Rematch



Video upload by Top Rank

