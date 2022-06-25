Watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

Boxing fans can watch the Before The Bell: Rodriguez vs Rungvisai Free Live Stream fight card on YouTube before the main broadcast on DAZN.

Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube page will stream the event that will feature two bouts and up and coming unbeaten prospects who are hungry and eager to become future stars and make a name for themselves in boxing.

The main event Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai is a WBC super flyweight title fight.

The clash between undefeated WBC champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and former WBC champion out of Thailand Srisaket Sor Rungvisai pits young hungry champion against the aging veteran.

Also on the card the women’s undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill will defend her WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles against Mexican challenger Alma Ibarra.

The co-main event Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs Ronny Rios is a super bantamweight championship for the IBF and WBA belts.

The Two preliminary Before The Bell bouts:

Middleweight – Nikita Ababiy vs. Noe Larios Jr

Bantamweight – Jesus Martinez vs. Keven Monroy

The Live Stream Prelims begin at at 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT on Saturday, June 25, 2022 and the main event will be on DAZN at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Before The Bell: Rodriguez vs Rungvisai Live Stream Undercard



Video uploaded by Matchroom Boxing

