Watch Stephen Fulton vs. Danny Roman, David Morrell vs. Kalvin Henderson Fight Stream Online

Undefeated unified WBO/WBC super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton Jr. of Philadelphia takes on former unified champion Danny Roman of Los Angeles in a Showtime Championship Boxing double-header with a WBA 168-pound championship co-main event David Morrell Jr. vs. Kalvin Henderson.

The dual championship event will be held at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and presented by the Premier Boxing Champions.

Before the live championship double-header, Showtime will rebroadcast the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Rolando “Rollie” Romero WBA Lightweight championship from last week.

Stephen Fulton Jr. is an undefeated crafty Philly fighter who currently holds two titles in the super bantamweight division.

He won the belts when he beat Angelo Leo and Brandon Figueroa back to back, and tonight he will look to continue his unbeaten road to undisputed against a former double champion.

Danny Roman held the WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles before losing them to Murodjon Akhmadaliev in a close bout that ended in a split decision.

Roman comes from Los Angeles, California and believes he will test Fulton and take his titles from him and bring them back to LA.

Undefeated 24-year-old Cuban southpaw David Morrell is a rising star in the division and he currently holds the WBA regular super middleweight title with only 6 fights under his belt he is wasting no time in climbing the ranks. Tonight he will take on Kalvin Henderson and look to further continue his title defense win streak.

Fight Card

Super Bantamweight Championship – Stephen Fulton Jr vs. Danny Roman (WBO and WBC titles)

Super Middleweight Championship – David Morrell vs. Kalvin Henderson (WBA title)

Light Welterweight – Karl Dargan vs. Alfredo Santiago

Junior Middleweight – Travon Marshall vs. Marcus Washington

Featherweight – Jose Sanchez vs. Ariel Perez De La Torre

Super Featherweight – Demler Zamora vs. Raul Chirino

Super Featherweight – Malik Warren vs. Pedro Hernandez

Middleweight – Abilkhan Amankul vs. Devontae McDonald

Junior Middleweight – Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Edgar Ramirez

Super Bantamweight – Yevgeniy Pavlov vs. Alexis Salido

Super Middleweight – Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Khainell Wheeler

Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT on SHOWTIME Championship Boxing. For more information visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5321/fulton-vs-roman

