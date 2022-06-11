Where to Watch Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois Fight Stream Online

Don King Promotions presents Fight for Freedom & Peace at Casino Miami in Miami, Florida on June 11 headlined by Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois for the WBA heavyweight world title.

Undefeated Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs) will put his WBA “Regular” title on the line against the hard hitting once defeated heavyweight title challenger Daniel Dubois (17-1, 16 KOs) from the United Kingdom.

Dubois was knocked out by fellow British heavyweight contender Joe Joyce in November of 2020. The bout with Joyce was a shake up to the undefeated Dubois who was much younger and expected to knockout Joyce. The young heavyweight learned a lot from that fight and bounced back with a pair of stoppage wins.

Tonight the 24-year-old Dubois has a chance to win a world title and hopefully put himself in line to fight the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk.

Bryan, 32, comes from Albany, New York and is one of the legendary promoter Don King’s last remaining fighters, he is also focused on bigger dreams of facing one of the main heavyweight champions and the goal tonight is to knockout Dubois and send a notice to the top dogs that he is a threat in the division.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Daniel Dubois vs. Trevor Bryan (WBA regular title)

Heavyweight – DaCarree Scott vs. Jonathan Guidry

Light Heavyweight – Johnnie Langston vs. Isaiah Thompson

Welterweight – Tre’Sean Wiggins vs. Travis Castellon

Middleweight – Ahmed Elbiali vs. Dervin Colina

Super Middleweight – Luis J. Rodriguez Fernandez vs. Derrick Evans

Light Welterweight – Raynel Mederos vs. Ryan Wilson

Fight for Freedom & Peace: Bryan vs Dubois Official PPV Live Stream on FITE.TV on June 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM PT.

For more information on how to watch the June 11 event visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/don-king-bryan-vs-dubois/2pbdm/

