Now Boxing

News and Opinions on Boxing

You are here: Home / News / Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer Live Stream, Where to Watch, Fight Time and Date

Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer Live Stream, Where to Watch, Fight Time and Date

By

Undefeated British heavyweight contender Joe Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) takes on German challenger Christian Hammer (27-9, 17 KOs) on the Jason Cunningham vs. Zolani Tete fight card, July 2, at the OVO Arena in England.

Joyce is riding high with a stoppage victories of fellow power punching British heavyweight Daniel Dubois and veteran Carlos Takam.

The 36-year-old Olympic Silver medalist only has 13 fights under his belt, and all but one are by way of knockout. He is eager to land a title shot and believes he is ready for one especially if he takes out Hammer in spectacular fashion.

The main event of the evening pits Jason Cunningham against former two-division world champion Zolani Tete of South Africa.

Cunningham (31-6, 7 KOs) is stepping up big time against Tete a former world champion in two weight classes, and he will need an impressive victory tonight to move him closer to his dream goal of becoming a world champion.

Tete (29-4, 22 KOs) is going to utilize his experience, power and southpaw stance against Cunningham, and is familiar with fighting in the UK having fought five times in the country.

Joe Joyce Christian Hammer weigh in

Fight Card
Heavyweight – Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer
Super Bantamweight – Jason Cunningham vs. Zolani Tete
Light Heavyweight – Callum Johnson vs. Igor Mikhalkin
Middleweight – Nathan Heaney vs. Nizar Trimech
Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Marc Vidal
Super Welterweight – Micky Burke vs. Serge Ambomo
Super Lightweight – Henry Turner vs. Jakub Laskowski
Cruiserweight – Tommy Fletcher vs. Darryl Sharp

Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley
Date and Time: Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. BST / 2:00 p.m. ET/PT
Where to Watch TV/Live Stream: ESPN+ live stream in US and BT Sport in the UK

%d bloggers like this: