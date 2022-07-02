Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer Live Stream, Where to Watch, Fight Time and Date

Undefeated British heavyweight contender Joe Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) takes on German challenger Christian Hammer (27-9, 17 KOs) on the Jason Cunningham vs. Zolani Tete fight card, July 2, at the OVO Arena in England.

Joyce is riding high with a stoppage victories of fellow power punching British heavyweight Daniel Dubois and veteran Carlos Takam.

The 36-year-old Olympic Silver medalist only has 13 fights under his belt, and all but one are by way of knockout. He is eager to land a title shot and believes he is ready for one especially if he takes out Hammer in spectacular fashion.

The main event of the evening pits Jason Cunningham against former two-division world champion Zolani Tete of South Africa.

Cunningham (31-6, 7 KOs) is stepping up big time against Tete a former world champion in two weight classes, and he will need an impressive victory tonight to move him closer to his dream goal of becoming a world champion.

Tete (29-4, 22 KOs) is going to utilize his experience, power and southpaw stance against Cunningham, and is familiar with fighting in the UK having fought five times in the country.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer

Super Bantamweight – Jason Cunningham vs. Zolani Tete

Light Heavyweight – Callum Johnson vs. Igor Mikhalkin

Middleweight – Nathan Heaney vs. Nizar Trimech

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Marc Vidal

Super Welterweight – Micky Burke vs. Serge Ambomo

Super Lightweight – Henry Turner vs. Jakub Laskowski

Cruiserweight – Tommy Fletcher vs. Darryl Sharp

Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley

Date and Time: Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. BST / 2:00 p.m. ET/PT

Where to Watch TV/Live Stream: ESPN+ live stream in US and BT Sport in the UK

