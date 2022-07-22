Rivalta Boxing Presents 5 Title Fights and Introduces Team Freedom 2 on September 23

Florida Hall of Fame Promoter Henry Rivalta Presents Five Title Fights and the Introduction of Team Freedom 2

Famed Promoter Brings Back the Glory Days of Boxing for One Night in September With ‘Future World Champions’ Up and Down the Card

MIAMI, July 21, 2022 — Famed Florida boxing promoter Henry Rivalta has created Miami’s best boxing card of the year. The Hall of Fame promoter will be hosting a professional boxing extravaganza that includes five title fights and the introduction of Team Freedom 2, once again bringing top-tier boxing to South Florida as he’s done so many times in the past.

Who: Henry Rivalta

Rivalta Boxing

1401 NW 88 Avenue

Doral, Florida 33172

(305) 988-7768

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center

What: Professional Boxing Event — Five Title Fights

When: Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 — Doors open 6 p.m. First bell 7 p.m.

With the combat Industry continuing to grow at a rapid pace, combat sports has suffered recent criticism for its inability to relate to the general-market fight fan. Rivalta believes that this promotion fills the void Miami has been waiting for. Rivalta says changing the current landscape of boxing to honor the glory days of boxing will turn the general market into hardcore boxing fans.

The Sept. 23 event will feature five title fights in one night and the introduction of Team Freedom 2. Team Freedom 2 consists of six highly anticipated boxers from the island of Cuba who fled Communism in search of the American dream – they are the new school of boxing. September 23, the world can see the showcase of six future champions:

6 foot five Cuban Olympian heavyweight 22-year-old Fernando Cuza

6 foot five Cuban national team member 23-year-old Nestor Santana

6 foot 154 pound national team member 25-year-old Yordan El diamanté Barrera

122-pound wrecking machine national team member Victor Abreu

135-pound sensation and national team member Frank Saldivar

160-pound southpaw 6’0 and only 20 years old yankiel Yankee Navarro

In action fighting for titles will be Miami’s own JD “Pretty Boy” Martinez, 16-2, a fan favorite and crowd pleaser, as well as Jorge Romero, 22-0; Ryan “Blue Chip” Martin, 24-2; and two of Cuba’s fast-rising stars, Frank Zaldivar, 3-0, and Victor Abreu, 1-0, both with decorated amateur careers and part of Team Freedom 2.

Also in action: two giant heavyweights in 6’5″ Nestor Santana and 6’5″ Fernando Cuza of Cuba’s Olympic team. Also witness the pro debut of Cuban superstar El Diamanté Yordan Barrera.

Other notable bouts include: undefeated Mexican/Puerto Rican Luis Rivera, 7-0; Isaac Carbonell, 6-0; Yankee Navarro, pro debut; Livan Navarro, 12-1; and last but not least Puerto Rican Olympian Luis Rodriguez, 10-0, rated #13 in the world.

“I am very excited to showcase our fighters come Sept. 23,” said Rivalta. “I want to thank Martin Mancini, Nick Alvarez and our team for all the work that has been done. Our vision is to change the lives of young men who sacrifice their own lives in the ring. Teaching them to put God first in all they do. These talents will be future world champions and we are very happy to help lead the way.”

Twelve action-packed bouts. Endless talent. Evenly matched fights and a definite night to remember.

Follow us on social media for more information on tickets and VIP table sales: @rivaltaboxing on IG and @mancinirivaltafightclub on IG.

