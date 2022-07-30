Watch Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr Free Fight Live Stream Prelims Online

Danny Garcia is about to make his light middleweight debut against the always tough Jose Benavidez Jr. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on July 30th.

The event is presented by Premier Boxing Champions and will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME Championship Boxing.

Fight fans will be able to watch a live stream preliminary card for free before the triple header event on Showtime.

The Free Prelims will also feature as a countdown show and has two fights on the card.

One of the most promising young prospects in boxing is Vito Mielnicki Jr. a 20-year-old from New Jersey who made his professional boxing debut while still in high school.

Mielnicki campaigned at the welterweight division but now is trying to see if the light middleweight division is best for him.

He will take on fellow Jersey native, Jimmy Williams in the opening bout of the countdown show.

The main event of the card is former world title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko taking on Joshua Conley in 10 round middleweight bout.

Derevyanchenko is 36 years old and is best known for his tough close bouts with Gennady Golovkin, Daniel Jacobs and Jermall Charlo.

Even though he failed to win a world title he still has hopes and dreams to achieve his goal and tonight he will need a win over Conley to get him back on the winning path.

Watch the Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. Free prelim live stream countdown show on Showtime Sports YouTube Channel on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.



Video upload by Showtime Sports

