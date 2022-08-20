Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 Rematch Live Fight Stream on DAZN

British boxing superstar Anthony “AJ” Joshua will have a chance at redemption as he takes on current WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch on August 20, live from Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua has hired a new trainer in Robert Garcia in hopes of getting the belts back when he lost to slick southpaw former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last year.

Joshua was criticized for his inability to hurt or land anything of significance against the much smaller man, and his killer instinct was called into question.

Did the hard hitting knockout artist still have the hunger to fight? Joshua wants to prove all the doubters wrong and if he can he would like to finish Uysk in devastating fashion.

Usyk is one of the greatest fighters in the world and he doesn’t fear anyone big or small, he proved this when he went up against the bigger, stronger Joshua and even stunned him a few times to win a shocking upset.

Even if Usyk loses on Saturday he will already solidify himself in the hall of fame having cleared out the cruiserweight division and then winning the unified heavyweight titles, those are rare feats in boxing and achievements that are considered great. The fight is promoted by Matchroom boxing and broadcast on DAZN.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua (WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles)

Heavyweight – Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei

Light Heavyweight – Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique

Cruiserweight – Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova

Event: Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II Rage On The Red Sea

Promoter: Matchroom Boxing

Venue: King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Date and Time: Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

TV / Livestream: DAZN

