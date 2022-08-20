Watch BKFC 27 London: Michael Page vs Mike Perry Fight Stream Live Online

One of MMA’s most dynamic strikers Michael “Venom” Page will take on offensive slugger and former UFC star “Platinum” Mike Perry in a toe to toe BKFC 27 London main event on August 20th.
Michael Page is one of Bellator MMA’s best fighters and top strikers. The number two welterweight contender has accurate punching and strikes like a Cobra.
Mike Perry made a name for himself with his don’t give a crap attitude and willingness to go out on his shield in every fight.
Perry made an impressive bare knuckle fighting debut at Knucklemania 2 when he beat Julian Lane in an all out brawl.
This will be a style match up between counter striker and come forward brawler. Each fighter is confident they will prevail but Perry believes he is built for this having had experience with the bare knuckles, he thinks if Page strikes he could break his hand and will be cautious to trade. The two minute rounds make it for a much more action packed affair and this is why the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is one of the most fan friendly combative sports because of the fast paced action.
BKFC 27 London Full Fight Card
Michael “Venom” Page vs. “Platinum” Mike Perry
Connor Tierney vs. Joe Elmore
Mick Terrill vs. Sam Shewmaker
James Lilley vs. Tyler Goodjohn
Chris Fishgold vs. Jake Bostwick
David Round vs. Kearon Thomas
Dawid Zoltaszek vs. Adam Harris
Danny Christie vs. Terry Brazier
Rob Cunningham vs. Brett May
John Hick vs. Ellis Shepherd
Franco Tenaglia vs. Chas Symonds
Dan Vinni vs. Conan Barbaru
Tony Giles vs. Ash Griffiths
Fight fans can watch the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship BKFC 27 London: Venom vs. Platinum event live stream on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT on FITE.TV and the BKTV App for $4.99, for more information visit: www.bareknuckle.tv