Adrian Peterson vs Le’Veon Bell Fight Stream, How To Watch Online, Start Time

Social Gloves: No More Talk takes place in Los Angeles on Saturday night and will feature all types of celebrities entering the boxing ring, including former NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le’veon Bell going head to head.

Former NBA star best known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Nick “Swaggy P” Young was originally scheduled to take on Rapper Blueface but, the commission didn’t approve the fight so he will take on late replacement Malcolm Minikon instead.

The main event has YouTube superstar Austin McBroom of The Ace family, taking on YouTuber AnEsonGib in a main event set for the light heavyweight division for 6 rounds.

AnEsonGib is from the UK and he is no stranger to the boxing ring having fought several times, he feels his experience will be the key to beat the former college basketball player Austin McBroom.

The highly anticipated event will be the battle between former NFL stars Adrian Peterson and Le’veon Bell. Both football players are making their professional boxing debut on Saturday night and it will be set for four rounds in the heavyweight division.

Peterson came to the weigh-in weighing a solid and muscular 218 pounds which was his playing weight, while Bell came in at a very trimmed down 204 pounds, he used to play at around 220 pounds. Peterson is clearly going for the power while Bell seems to focused on speed and conditioning.

Social Gloves Fight Card

Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib

Adrian Peterson vs. Le’veon Bell

Nick “Swaggy P” Young vs. Blueface

Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh

Cory Wharton vs. Chase Demoor

Marco Deckmann vs. Abimbola Osundairo

How to watch and start time:

Social Gloves: No More Talk takes place at the Banc of California Stadium in LA on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT. The fight will be shown online via Pay-Per-View, the Live Stream will be available for purchase on https://socialgloves.tv and on FITE.TV

