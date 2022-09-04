Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz fight live stream, where to watch, and start time

Premier Boxing Champions presents a special Sunday Pay-Per-View boxing event headlined by former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz.

Andy Ruiz is ready to make another run for the heavyweight title but first he has to beat the hard hitting Cuban contender Luis Ortiz.

The co-main event has the always exciting lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz taking on Eduardo Ramirez in a fight that is sure to excite.

Former multiple division champion Abner Mares makes his long awaited return to the ring and this time he is campaigning in the 135 pounds division, his opponent will be Miguel Flores.

Undefeated lightweight standout Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela aims to end the knight with a spectacular KO against opponent Edwin De Los Santos in hopes to secure a world title shot in the near future.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz

Lightweight – Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez

Lightweight – Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores

Lightweight – Jose Valenzuela vs. Edwin De Los Santos

Junior Middleweight – Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado

Super Bantamweight – Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania

Lightweight – Anthony Cuba vs. Oscar Alan Perez

Lightweight – Kel Spencer vs. Deljerro Revello

Super Lightweight – Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Matt Gaver

Super Bantamweight – Anthony Garnica vs. Juan Antonio Lopez

Heavyweight – Charles Martin vs. Devin Vargas

The Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz fight will take place on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT. The early preliminary bouts live stream will start at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT. The vent will be on FOX sports Pay-Per-View and on FITE TV online, for more information on how to watch the live stream boxing event online visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/ruiz-vs-ortiz/2pbqk/

