BKFC 29 Montana 2: Hart Beltran vs Sigala Free Fight Live Stream Prelims

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to the Pacific Steel & Recycling Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Montana for BKFC 29 Montana 2: Hart Beltran vs. Sigala on September 10.

Fani Peloumpi was originally set to fight Britain Hart Beltran for the vacant BKFC women’s strawweight title but had visa issues, so Charisa Sigala filled in as the late replacement and is hungry for a chance at the title.

Hart Beltran is a veteran of bare knuckle and has been in close tough fights, she feels this is her time to be champion and she is going to give her all to take home the title against Sigala.

The Co-main event will feature Montana resident and fan favorite Joe “Diesel” Riggs taking on Josh Dyer.

Riggs is a veteran of combat sports, having fought in mixed martial arts and in the UFC for years, he is now making a home for himself in bare knuckle boxing having several fights under his belt. Josh Dyer wants make a statement against the veteran fighter and this could be the fight of the night.

The BKFC will air a FREE preliminary countdown show with three fights on their official YouTube page before the main card.

BKFC 29 Fight Card

Britain Hart Beltran vs. Charisa Sigala – BKFC women’s strawweight title

Joe Riggs vs. Josh Dyer

Kai Stewart vs. Rusty Crowder

Dallas Davison vs. Gorjan Slaveski

Billy Wagner vs. Henry Lindsay

Veronika Dmitriyeva vs. Jenny Clausius

Louie Lopez vs. Dylan Schulte

Cody Beierle vs. Jordan Christensen

Free YouTube Prelim Card

Leo Bercier vs. Brian Maxwell

Erik Lopez vs. Manuel Moreira

Dakota Highpine vs. Koda Greenwood

The Free preliminary card on YouTube airs on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The Main BKFC 29 card will be on the BKTV App and FITE.TV at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

