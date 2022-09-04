Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez Fight Stream, How to Watch Live Online

Ever since Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz gave undefeated KO artist Gervonta “Tank” Davis his toughest fight, he has won over many boxing fans with his exciting fighting style.

Many ringside observers felt Cruz beat Davis, and even in the post fight interview Davis when asked if he would give the short Mexican slugger a rematch, he said NO.

Now Cruz has a big opportunity to shine once again as the co-main event with Eduardo Ramirez on the undercard of the Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz FOX Sports Pay-Per-View card Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Cruz uses a very ferocious and aggressive fighting style of always coming forward on his opponent to break them down.

The Mexican slugger is also promoted by the great Filipino boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and is eager follow in the footsteps of the ring icon as one of the most exciting fighters in the sport.

Cruz will need to put on another action packed performance tonight and come out victorious to work himself up to another world title opportunity.

Fight Card

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz

Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramirez

Abner Mares vs Miguel Flores

Jose Valenzuela vs Edwin de los Santos

Joey Spencer vs Kevin Salgado

Ra’eese Aleem vs Mike Plania

How to watch Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez Fight Online:

The fight airs on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT. Fans will be able to watch the live stream and order the Pay-Per-View event on FITE TV. For more information on how to watch the fight visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/ruiz-vs-ortiz/2pbqk/

