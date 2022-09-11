Social Gloves: No More Talk! Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib Fight Stream Live Online

Social Gloves: No More Talk! Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib is a live streaming boxing event to be held live on Saturday night at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California with a stacked undercard of social media stars and athletes.

The headliner has two YouTube stars going head to head as the Ace Family star Austin McBroom steps into the boxing ring for a second time after stopping Tik Tok star Bryce Hall in his boxing debut.

McBroom will fight British YouTuber AnEsonGib in a light heavyweight six rounder. Even though Gib is a funny guy, he is all business when it comes to the boxing ring, he has several fights under his belt including a knockout loss to boxing star Jake Paul.

In Gib’s last fight he upset Tik Tok sensation Taylor Holder winning a decision, tonight he wants to beat up another star and show that he has gotten better as a boxer.

The card will also feature a battle between NFL star running backs Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson.

Bell best known for shining as the starting running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Peterson had his best years as the running back for the Minnesota Vikings, will make their boxing debut’s against each other and they are taking this just as serious as they took playing on the gridiron.

Bell vs. Peterson will be held in the heavyweight division for 4 rounds.

Former Los Angeles Laker star and NBA veteran Nick “Swaggy P” Young will make his boxing debut against social media star Malcolm Minikon in a 4 round heavyweight bout. Young was originally to face California rap sensation BlueFace but the commission didn’t approve the fight over licensing.

Main Card

Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib

Adrian Peterson vs. Le’veon Bell

Nick “Swaggy P” Young vs. Minikon

Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh

Cory Wharton vs. Chase Demoor

Prelim Undercard

Mathias Radcliffe vs. Trenton Gibson

Marco Deckmann vs. Abimbola Osuandario

Jerry Bradford vs. Darynn Leyva

Jalan Walker vs. Moises Sixto Gomez

Jaivion Cardinal vs. Kynndale Prather

Watch Social Gloves: No More Talk! Live Stream on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT on https://www.fite.tv/watch/social-gloves-mcboom-vs-gib/2pbs5/

Like this: Like Loading...