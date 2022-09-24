Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura RIZIN Live Stream Tonight From Japan

The Super RIZIN combat sports pay-per-view extravaganza, headlined by the Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura exhibition boxing match, takes place tonight September 24th in Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan and will be live streamed on FITE TV in the USA.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather is the greatest boxer of this generation and retired undefeated from the sport. He is the highest earning and number one Pay-Per-View attraction in all of combat sports and he has decided to spend his time in exhibition bouts to entertain the fans and as he says he enjoys staying active.

Tonight, Mayweather will take on a Social media star and MMA fighter from Japan Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition live from Japan.

Asakura is popular on YouTube and trains in MMA, he is also a southpaw with youth on his side, he said he is not taking this exhibition lightly and will bring the fight to Mayweather even if its not a pro bout because the chance to knockout the unblemished boxing legend will make him a huge name in the combat sports world.

Mayweather will need to be careful at his age, he is in his mid 40’s and age and time is undefeated and anything can happen in a fight.

Super RIZIN Fight Card



Boxing Exhibition – 3 X 3 – Catchweight

Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr. (50-0,27 KO’s boxing), USA vs. Mikuru Askakura (16-3-0 MMA), Toyohashim, Japan lbs.

Kickboxing – 3 X 3 – Catchweight

Nada Yoshinaro (41-6-1, 26 KOs), Japan vs. Bandasak So Trakunpet (pro debut), Thailand

Boxing Exhibition – 3 X 3 – Open Weight

Kouzi “Emperor” Tanaka (31-16-2, 10 KOs), Japan vs. Jizzy Mack (Ray Vinci Sadeghi), USA

MMA – 3 X 3 –Featherweights

Kota Miura (1-0-0), Japan vs. Bunchual Phonsungnoen (pro debut), Thailand

Super RIZIN, presented by Japanese MMA company RIZIN Fighting Federation, will be distributed this evening (11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT start) by Integrated Sports across North America live on Cable and Satellite Pay Per View via iN Demand, DIRECTV, DISH, Shaw PPV, Rogers, Bell TV, and SaskTel priced at $29.99. Additionally, it will be broadcast via Digital PPV on FITE.TV (all FITE mobile, OTT Streaming and Smart TV apps) and PPV.com.

In addition to Super TIZIN, RIZIN 38 is also available worldwide on FITE, starting at 2 a.m. ET (Sunday) for $14.95. For more information on how to order visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/mayweather-vs-asakura/2pbuk/

Like this: Like Loading...