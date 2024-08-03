BKFC 63 Sturgis: Britain Hart vs. Taylor Starling Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Show

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown at BKFC 63 as the Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota, gears up to host a high-octane bare-knuckle brawl featuring two of the most compelling female fighters in the sport. The spotlight will be on BKFC women’s strawweight champion Britain Hart and challenger Taylor Starling, whose clash promises to be one of the most anticipated bouts of the summer.

A free BKFC 63 countdown preview show live stream will broadcast before the main card and fans can study and analyze the breakdowns before making their fight picks.

Bare Knuckle veteran Britain Hart (8-3), known for her fierce striking and relentless determination, steps into the BKFC 63 arena with a reputation that precedes her. With a record marked by tenacity and skill, Hart has solidified her place as a formidable competitor in the bare-knuckle boxing scene. Her journey in BKFC has been highlighted by a series of hard-fought victories over Paige VanZant, Pearl Gonzalez, and former champ Bec Rawlings, demonstrating her ability to withstand and deliver punishing blows.

Hart’s aggressive style and unyielding spirit make her a dangerous opponent for anyone who dares to face her in the ring. She is confident she will defend her title against Starling and continue her reign as the strawweight Queen of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Taylor “Killa Bee” Starling (4-2), on the other hand, brings her own brand of excitement to the table. Starling is celebrated for her striking prowess and tactical acumen, which have made her a standout performer in her own right. Her precise punches sting her opponents and she’s proven herself capable of turning the tide of a fight when she is down on the cards.

As a rising star in BKFC, Starling’s career trajectory suggests she is more than ready to take on the challenge that Hart represents and capture the BKFC women’s strawweight title.

The co-main event features two hard hitting heavyweights Josh Burns and Sam Shewmaker going toe to toe and in Bare Knuckle anything can happen when two titans of the sport collide.

BKFC 63 Sturgis Fight Card

Britain Hart vs Taylor Starling

Josh Burns vs Sam Shewmaker

William Albrecht vs Josh Dyer

Bryant Acheson vs Joseph Creer

Robert Armas vs Jack Grady

Reuben Roundstone vs Josh Watson

Michael Larrimore vs Derek Perez

Brandon Conley vs Donnie Tice Jr.

Zach Calmus vs Ryan Shough

Gabriel Freyre vs Timmy Mason

Watch BKFC 63 Sturgis: Britain Hart vs. Taylor Starling on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on the BKFC App and the Free Live Stream Preview Show Preliminary card at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on YouTube.

