Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall Fight Live Stream Weigh In Video

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall is for all the belts at the women’s middleweight division, and this undisputed championship is going to go down on October 15 at the O2 Arena in London, England with a co-main event Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner for the unified women’s junior lightweight championship.

The all female fight card is groundbreaking because historically boxing has been a predominately male driven sport but on Saturday, history will be made with the biggest global women’s boxing event in history with no male fights on the undercard and promoters hope it will show that women can carry a fight card.

Unbeaten champions Shields and Marshall have a long history of beef dating back to the Amateur boxing days when Marshall defeat a young Shields. That lone loss has been haunting the two-time Olympic gold medalist Shields and now she finally has the chance to defeat the woman who is her only boxing blemish.

Marshall believes in her style and ability to repeat the victory over Shields and is out to prove the win was no fluke.

Undefeated IBF, WBO junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer and WBC champion Alycia Baumgardner will unify the titles with a step closer to undisputed.

The fighters will weigh-in on Friday and the championship bouts required that each fighter make the weight or weigh in under the weight limit in order to compete for the world titles. If a fighter misses weight they will not be able to fight for the title only the fighter who made the weight will. If the champion misses weight they will be stripped and only the opponent who makes weight is eligible.

Fight Card and Weights

Women’s Middleweight Championship (160 lbs) – Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall (IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO Titles)

Women’s Junior Lightweight Championship (130 lbs) – Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner (IBF, WBC, WBO Titles)

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – Georgia O’Connor vs. Joyce Van Ee

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva

Featherweight (126 lbs) – Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov

Featherweight (126 lbs) – Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero

Flyweight (112 lbs) – Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez

Super Flyweight (115 lbs) – Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi

Super Bantamweight (122 lbs) Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly

The weigh-in live stream will be available on YouTube on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM PT.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall, Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner takes place on Saturday night, October 15, 2022 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on ESPN and Sky Sports in the UK.

