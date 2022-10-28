Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Live Stream Weigh-In Video and Results

The big boxing event on Showtime Pay-Per-View headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is right around the corner, but first the combatants on the fight card must make the contractual weights on Friday.

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva weighed in the morning and both made weight under the 187 pounds catchweight they agreed to in contract.

Paul is undefeated and this will be his third UFC fighter he will face in the professional boxing ring and many observers believe will be his toughest test because of how good Anderson Silva looked in his professional boxing bouts.

Silva considered one of the best UFC and Mixed Martial Arts fighters of all time, is 47 years old and has a resurgence since retiring from MMA, he shocked the fight world when he defeat former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in Mexico by decision. Silva went on to knockout former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in spectacular fashion, and now he is scheduled for what is a massive payday and huge boxing event on Showtime PPV.

The card will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona and will also feature former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell making his professional boxing debut against former UFC top contender Uriah Hall.

YouTube star and sexiest Doctor Alive, Dr. Mike (Mikhail Varshavski) will also make his pro debut and he takes on MMA veteran and member of the Nate Diaz army Chris Avila.

Fight Card and Weigh-In Results

Catchweight (187 lbs) – Jake Paul (186.5) vs. Anderson Silva (186.1)

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Ashton Sylve (132.4) vs. Braulio Rodriguez (132.5)

Bantamweight (115 lbs) – Alexandro Santiago (117.9) vs. Antonio Nieves (117.8)

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) – Le’Veon Bell (197.6) vs. Uriah Hall (198.6)

Catchweight (187 lbs) Chris Avila (183.3) vs. Michael Varshavski (182.6)

Super Bantamweight (122 lbs) – Danny Barrios Flores (122.5) vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr. (120.2)

Super Bantamweight (122 lbs) – Adrian Rodriguez (123) vs. Dominique Griffin (122.3)

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) – Jeremiah Milton (248.2) vs. Quintin Sumpter (219.6)

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) – Ogleidis Suarez (168.9) vs. Shadasia Green (169.2)

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) Eliezer Silva (155.7) vs. Anthony Hannah (162.7)

The Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Weigh-In Live Stream airs on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube page. The Paul-Silva will be Tomorrow at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME PPV.



