Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal Free Fight Live Stream Video Before The Bell

The undisputed women’s lightweight world champion Katie Taylor returns to the ring on October 29 and she will take on undefeated challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) is coming off one of her biggest victories in a “Fight of the Year” candidate against Amanda Serrano. The fight was hyped up and promoted well and sold out the Madison Square Garden in New York City, it was a back and forth brawl with action and drama.

The Taylor vs. Serrano bout was so good, fans wanted an immediate rematch, but that will have to wait because Taylor has to take care of business on Saturday night before entertaining the idea of a rematch with Serrano.

The Irish superstar will defend her IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts once again and this time she will face an undefeated Argentinian Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-0, 2 KOs).

Taylor is the favorite but you can never count out the Argentine fighters, they have a history of being underdogs and pulling off the upsets.

The event will be broadcast live on DAZN streaming app and is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

Fans will be able to watch the preliminary undercard and countdown show for FREE on YouTube, The Before The Bell live stream features up and coming undefeated talent from the Matchroom stable and it will be an appetizer before the main card on DAZN.

Fight Card

Women’s Lightweight Championship – Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF Titles)

Featherweight – Jordan Gill vs. Kiko Martinez

Lightweight – Gary Cully vs. Jaouad Belmehdi

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Mary Romero vs. Ellie Scotney

Heavyweight – Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani

Light Heavyweight – John Hedges vs. TBA

Light Heavyweight – Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Mickey Ellison

Junior Middleweight – Jordan Reynolds vs. TBA

The Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal Before The Bell undercard livestream airs on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT on DAZN’s YouTube channel.



