Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez Fight Stream, How to Watch, Start Time

Matchroom boxing and DAZN head to the UAE for a championship filled fight card headlined by Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez on November 5th.

The main event has undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol fresh off a title defense against Canelo Alvarez taking on fellow undefeated fighter Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez in a 12 round title fight.

Bivol, will enter the ring as the champion and the favorite, but the much taller Zurdo will utilize his southpaw stance and offensive pressure to try and take the title from the champion.

The co-feature is a women’s 140-lbs undisputed championship bout for all the marbles, WBC and IBF light welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron is undefeated and she will defend her titles against current women’s undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill, and also fight for the vacant WBA and WBO titles.

The first championship bout of the night has Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov and Zelfa Barrett fighting for the vacant IBF super featherweight title.

There will be a FREE preliminary live stream on Matchroom boxing’s YouTube featuring four bouts including Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell Hatton.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez (WBA title)

Women’s Undisputed Super Lightweight Championship – Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill (WBC, IBF, WBO and WBA titles)

Super Featherweight Championship – Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Zelfa Barrett (vacant IBF itle)

Flyweight – Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia

Super Lightweight – Majid Al Naqbi vs. John Lawrence Ordonio

Bantamweight – Kal Yafai vs. Jerald Paclar

Bantamweight – Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Sohaib Haque

Lightweight – Aqib Fiaz vs. Diego Valtierra

Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Denis Bartos

Lightweight – Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Irakli Shariashvili

How To Watch Bivol vs. Zurdo Online, Start Time and Date

The fight takes place on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The event starts at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT on DAZN. For more information on how to watch Bivol-Ramirez visit: DAZN.com

