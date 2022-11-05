Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez Free Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez will face off at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday November 5th.

The Matchroom Boxing card will be broadcast live through the DAZN streaming service and it will be stacked with great fights from top to bottom.

The main event pits two undefeated light heavyweight’s against each other and online one man will leave with the title and his flawless record.

Dmitry Bivol holds the WBA light heavyweight championship and he is coming off a career high win against Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Bivol put on a masterclass and outboxed the multiple division champion in what was considered and upset. For Bivol and his team they didn’t see the fight as an upset and felt he was always bigger and too skilled for Canelo.

On Saturday, Bivol will take on another Mexican but this time he will be bigger and taller.

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is an undefeated former Super Middleweight champion and he is ready to shock the world by dethroning the man who beat his countryman’s biggest star.

The co-main event Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill is for the women’s undisputed super lightweight world championship. The WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles will be on the line, and McCaskill is already an undisputed welterweight champion but is moving down in weight to challenge Cameron for her crown.

Main Fight Card

Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez

Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Zelfa Barrett

Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia

Majid Al Naqbi vs. John Lawrence Ordonio

Kal Yafai vs. Jerald Paclar

FREE Prelim Card

Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Sohaib Haque

Aqib Fiaz vs. Diego Valtierra

Campbell Hatton vs. Denis Bartos

Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Irakli Shariashvili

Before The Bell: Bivol vs Zurdo Ramirez FREE Undercard Live Stream preliminary card airs on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10:40 am ET / 7:40 am PT on Matchroom Boxing official YouTube page.



Video upload by Matchroom Boxing

