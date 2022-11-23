How to Watch Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges 2, Zerafa vs Creati Boxing Live Stream Online

On Wednesday night at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, Australia a big fight card will showcase the rematch between Paul Gallen and Justin Hodges as well as the headliner Michael Zerafa vs. Danilo Creati.
The event will be shown in Australia on Main Events and live streamed on KAYO Sports Pay-Per-View.
Melbourne native Michael Zerafa is still aiming to achieve his goal of becoming a world champion in boxing and at the age of 30 he feels he is at his peak and his time is now.
Zerafa has fought the likes of Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin, Kell Brook, Jeff Horn, and Anthony Mundine.
Tonight Zerafa will take on undefeated prospect Danilo Creati in a ten round middleweight main event.
The co-feature will be the attraction of the night with fans rooting on the always exciting Rugby star turned boxer Paul Gallen.
Gallen fought Justin Hodges in September and stopped him in the third round, tonight they will rematch and this could be the farewell fight for Gallen and the last time the Aussies could see him in the boxing ring.
The card will be loaded with local Australian talent and top prospects and is promoted by No Limit boxing promotions.
Official Fight Card
Middleweight – Michael Zerafa vs. Danilo Creati
Heavyweight – Paul Gallen vs. Justin Hodges
Light Heavyweight – Paulo Aokuso vs. David Zegarra
Heavyweight – Sio Siua Taukeiaho vs. Jaiman Lowe
Welterweight – Ty Telford vs. Joel Taylor
Heavyweight – Liam Talivaa vs. Louis Marsters
Super Welterweight – Koen Mazoudier vs. Wade Ryan
Featherweight – Shanell Dargan vs. Chandni Mehra
Heavyweight – Daniel Suluka-Fifita vs. Bryce Jones
Super Welterweight – Tommy Browne vs. Jorge Kapeen
Women’s Super Featherweight – Tywarna Campbell vs. Deanha Hobbs
Heavyweight – George Peterson vs. Gary Phillips
Super Welterweight – Michael Pengue vs. Benjamin Hussain
The Main Events and KAYO sports Live stream broadcast starts at 7:00 pm AEDT / 4:00 pm AWST on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, NSW.
For more information on how to watch Gallen vs Hodges 2 and Zerafa vs Creati visit https://mainevent.kayosports.com.au/boxing/gallen-vs-hodges-2