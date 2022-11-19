Misfits & DAZN: X SERIES 003: Hasim Rahman Jr vs Greg Hardy FREE Live Stream Countdown Show Video

MF & DAZN: X SERIES 003: Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy takes place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and will be shown live on DAZN.

Hasim Rahman Jr. is the son of the former world heavyweight champion of the world Hasim Rahman and he was originally scheduled to fight UFC and mixed martial arts legend Vitor Belfort on Saturday night, but the Brazilian combat sports star fell ill only a few days before the fight and had to pull out abruptly.

Rather than not fight, Rahman was willing to fight a late replacement and stepping in for Belfort will be the notorious former NFL football player and Dallas Cowboy, Greg Hardy.

Hardy made a run in the UFC but after suffering a few losses he was released and is now focusing on boxing, this will be his second boxing match and his biggest step up in competition.

The Misfits & DAZN: X Series is the brainchild of popular British YouTube sensation and boxer KSI along with Wasserman boxing.

The focus is putting on exciting fights whether it be professional boxers, or celebrities and social media stars.

There will be a countdown show leading into the broadcast on DAZN and that preliminary show will be FREE on YouTube.

MF & DAZN: X Series 003: Rahman vs. Hardy Fight Card

Heavyweight – Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Greg Hardy

Super Featherweight – Nurideen Shabazz aka Deen The Great vs. Walid ‘Sharks’ Muhsein

Heavyweight – Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor

Cruiserweight – Kenny Ojuederie aka King Kenny vs. Miller Dakota aka DK Money

Light Heavyweight – Brandon Buckingham vs. Paul Denino aka Ice Poseidon

Heavyweight – Malcolm Minikon vs. Nick Joseph

Cruiserweight – Thomas Oliveira aka Faze Temperrr vs. Patrick Brittain aka Overtflow

The Free Live Stream countdown show airs on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on Misfits Boxing YouTube Page. The main fight card will live stream on DAZN at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.



Upload by Misfits Boxing

Like this: Like Loading...