Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway Boxing Match Live Stream on BLK Prime

Former UFC star and Mixed Martial Arts legend, Cris Cyborg in only her second professional boxing bout will co-main event the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan Pay-Per-View on BLK Prime, Saturday, December 10th.

Cyborg’s opponent on Saturday will be Gabrielle Holloway and it will be a 154 lbs bout scheduled for 4 rounds.

Cyborg has been trying to get into boxing for over a decade, she trained in it early in her MMA career and fell in love with the sport, but due to her contract with the UFC they wouldn’t allow her to box.

Now that she is out of her contract and fights with Bellator MMA she was able to have a stipulation that allows her to finally box professionally.

Unlike her MMA career where she just bulldozed opponents she realizes boxing is more than just brute force so she is working on being more of a boxer instead of relying on her knockout power.

Her main goal is to land a world title shot or a big money fight against unified lightweight champion Katie Taylor in the near future.

Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan is presented by BLK Prime and will take place in Omaha, Nebraska at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, December 10th and will be live streamed exclusively on BLK Prime for $39.99.

BLK Prime Fight Card

Welterweight Championship – Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan (WBO Title)

Women’s Super Welterweight – Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway

Featherweight – Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez

Light Heavyweight – Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard

Super Bantamweight – Robert Rodriguez vs. Jose Lopez

Super Lightweight – Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral

Heavyweight – Jeremiah Milton vs. Dajuan Calloway

Light Heavyweight – Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar

Lightweight – Alan Garcia vs. Eduardo Pereira Dos Reis

Super Welterweight – Alton Wiggins vs. Phillip Carmouche

Watch live on BLK Prime, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT. For more information visit: https://ppv.blkprime.com/media/crawford-vs-avanesyan-456693

Like this: Like Loading...