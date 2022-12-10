How to Watch Manny Pacman Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Exhibition Boxing Match Live Stream

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao returns to the boxing ring against popular Korean YouTube Martial Artist DK Yoo, and the event will be presented by Triller Fight Club and live streamed online via FITE TV PPV.

Pacquiao is recognized as one of the legendary boxing champions of all time. The Filipino southpaw holds a world title in 8 different weight divisions and is one of the highest grossing PPV stars of the time.

Tonight he will head back to the ring in an exhibition boxing match against a martial arts expert who believes he has the unique punch to get the better of the ring icon.

Both fighters are southpaws and both are in their 40s, DK Yoo will have the height and reach advantage but that is nothing new to the Pacman because he is known as the giant slayer having beat up many men much bigger.

Sean Garcia, the younger brother of popular lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia will also return to the ring after several years away from the sport and he is ready to shine on the card and looking to continue his boxing career.

The event takes place in Seoul, South Korea and will have undefeated women’s boxing champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada in the commentary both alongside Ray Flores.

Pacman vs. DK Yoo Fight Card

Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo

Jose Luis Castillo Jr. vs. Min Guk Ju

Min Wook Kim vs. Marcus Davidson

Abel Mendoza vs. Cristian Ruben Mino

Nico Hernandez vs. Jae Young Kim

Maurice Lee vs. Shin Yong Kim

Marcell Davidson vs. Yoon Bin Han

Sean Garcia vs. Seung Ho Yang

How to Watch Pacman vs. DK Yoo Exhibition Boxing Match

The fight takes place on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on FITE TV Pay-Per-View. For more information on how to watch the Pacquiao vs. Yoo Live Stream visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/manny-pacquiao-vs-dk-yoo/2pc5b/

