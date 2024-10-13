VIDEO: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Full Fight Highlights

An undisputed light heavyweight champion was crowned on Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia when two warriors Artur Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) and Dmitry Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) fought to unify the titles, with Beterbiev coming out victorious via majority decision.

The fight was a thrilling back-and-forth from the outset, with both fighters showcasing their exceptional skills. Early rounds saw Bivol attempting to control the pace, using his superior footwork and defensive movements to frustrate Beterbiev’s aggression. However, as the bout progressed, Beterbiev’s power began to make a significant impact. His pressure was relentless, cutting off the ring and slowly wearing down the highly technical Bivol.

In a pivotal moment in the later rounds, Beterbiev’s power shots started to find their target more consistently, causing noticeable damage to Bivol. Despite Bivol’s valiant efforts to counter and create space, Beterbiev’s pressure proved insurmountable. The fight ended without a dramatic stoppage as Bivol was able to last the distance and the fight went to the judges scorecards: 116-112 (Pawel Kardyni), 115-113 (Glenn Feldman) and 114-114 (Manuel Oliver Palomo) with Beterbiev the winner.

With the win, Beterbiev not only secured his status as the new undisputed light-heavyweight champion but also further solidified his reputation as one of the most fearsome fighters in the sport today. This was the first fight of Beterbiev’s career that didn’t end in a knockout. Fans are clamoring for a rematch since the fight was so close and hard-fought.

Watch the Beterbiev-Bivol fight highlights replay video



Like this: Like Loading...