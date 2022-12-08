Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin Fight, Watch Live on ESPN Saturday Night

ESPN Press – Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Lopez vs. Martin will be live this Saturday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Madison Square Garden.

Former lightweight champion and one of the best pound-for-pound boxers, Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) makes his second appearance at junior welterweight in the 10-round main event against former European champion Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs).

In the 10-round heavyweight co-feature, Jared Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs) aims for his 13th straight knockout against the battle-tested Jerry Forrest (26-5-2, 20 KOs).

Puerto Rican junior middleweight star Xander Zayas (14-0, 10 KOs) steps up in class against 28-fight veteran Alexis Salazar (24-4, 9 KOs) in a scheduled eight-rounder special feature. And, in the televised opener, Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (6-0, 5 KOs) looks to jumpstart his world title ambitions in an eight-round lightweight duel versus Juan Carlos Burgos (35-6-3, 21 KOs).

In the undercard action, featherweight prospect Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) the latest prodigy from the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, steps up in his first scheduled eight-rounder against Texas native Juan Tapia (12-4, 4 KOs).

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action ringside with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Fight Card

Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin

Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest

Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar

Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos

Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Tapia

Jahi Tucker vs. Ivan Pandzic

Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas

Joe Ward vs. Frederic Julan

Tiger Johnson vs. Mike O’Han Jr.

Undercard Streams Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

