Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin Fight, Watch Live on ESPN Saturday Night

ESPN Press – Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Lopez vs. Martin will be live this Saturday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Madison Square Garden.
Former lightweight champion and one of the best pound-for-pound boxers, Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) makes his second appearance at junior welterweight in the 10-round main event against former European champion Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs).
In the 10-round heavyweight co-feature, Jared Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs) aims for his 13th straight knockout against the battle-tested Jerry Forrest (26-5-2, 20 KOs).
Puerto Rican junior middleweight star Xander Zayas (14-0, 10 KOs) steps up in class against 28-fight veteran Alexis Salazar (24-4, 9 KOs) in a scheduled eight-rounder special feature. And, in the televised opener, Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (6-0, 5 KOs) looks to jumpstart his world title ambitions in an eight-round lightweight duel versus Juan Carlos Burgos (35-6-3, 21 KOs).
In the undercard action, featherweight prospect Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) the latest prodigy from the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, steps up in his first scheduled eight-rounder against Texas native Juan Tapia (12-4, 4 KOs).
ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action ringside with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.
Fight Card
Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin
Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest
Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar
Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos
Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Tapia
Jahi Tucker vs. Ivan Pandzic
Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas
Joe Ward vs. Frederic Julan
Tiger Johnson vs. Mike O’Han Jr.
Top Rank Presents Quadruple-Header: Teofimo Lopez vs. Sander Martin in Junior Welterweight Main Event LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT.
Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest in Heavyweight Co-Feature
Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar in Special Junior Middleweight Feature
Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos in Lightweight Opener
Undercard Streams Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices
To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank