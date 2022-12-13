Watch Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler Fight Stream Live Online December 13

Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler undisputed bantamweight championship will take place in Japan on Tuesday, December 13 on ESPN+.

The Monster Inoue is widely considered one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world today and the Japanese undefeated unified WBA/WBC/IBF 118 pound champion has the chance to become the first Japanese boxer in history to become undisputed and capture all the titles in one weight class.

Inoue is one of the hardest punchers in boxing and he will go up against the brave British WBO champion Paul Butler who will enter the ring with the challenge of being the first opponent to unseat the unbeaten Japanese champion.

Butler is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win against Filipino Jonas Sultan for the vacant WBO bantamweight belt.

Most fighters after winning a belt will fighter a ranked fighter or mandatory to defend the belt, but Butler in his first title defend will go up against the monster for all the marbles to claim the king of the division.

This is a risky move but Butler is willing to risk it all to be great, and win, lose or draw he will give his all and know whatever happens at least he strives to be the best and went up against he best.

Fight Card

Bantamweight Championship – Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler (WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF Titles)

Super Bantamweight – Yoshiki Takei vs. Bruno Tarimo

Super Lightweight – Andy Hiraoka vs. Min Ho Jung

Featherweight – Satoshi Shimizu vs. Landy Cris Leon

Featherweight – Takuma Inoue vs. Jake Bornea

Super Bantamweight – Peter McGrail vs. Hironori Miyake

The Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler undisputed bantamweight championship of the world will take place at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 5:00 am ET / 2:00 am PT on the ESPN+ Live Streaming service in the United States. For more information on visit: https://plus.espn.com/top-rank

Like this: Like Loading...