Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Free Fight Live Stream Prelims Video

Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on SHOWTIME PPV, Saturday, January 7th.

Before the Pay-Per-View broadcast fight fans will be able to watch a FREE live stream preliminary undercard and countdown show on Showtime Sports official YouTube.

The three-fight preliminary fight card will feature talented up and comers like Vito Mielnicki Jr. who turned pro in the welterweight division while still in high school and is now continuing his journey in the 154-pound weight class. He will take on Omar Rosales in a 8-round bout at light middleweight.

Undefeated 140-pound power puncher Brandun Lee will also be on the card. Lee who is good friends with Boots Ennis, is also a KO artist, he trains out of California and is of Korean and Mexican descent, he will go head to head with Diego Gonzalo Luque in an 8-round super lightweight bout.

Hot prospect Travon Marshall will open the YouTube live stream against Shawn West in a 6-round light middleweight bout.

The prelim card is also a countdown show with the Showtime crew discussing the fight card especially the Co-main event featuring Jaron “Boots” Ennis and the WBA lightweight championship main event between Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia.

Davis and Garcia will be a tough fight with two undefeated southpaws going head to head and only one person will leave the ring with the WBA regular 135-pound title and their undefeated record intact.

The main event will be on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on January 7th.

Prelim Fight Card

Light Middleweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Omar Rosales

Super Lightweight – Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque

Light Middleweight – Travon Marshall vs. Shawn West,

Watch Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Prelim Countdown Show live stream on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube page.



